New trust takes over at Doncaster secondary school following shock withdrawal of sponsor

A new trust has been found for a Doncaster secondary school offloaded by a crisis-hit academy chain.

Balby Carr Community Academy, in Balby, was one of 21 schools left in the lurch when their sponsor Wakefield Cities Academies Trust collapsed days into the start of the academic year last September.

Astrea Academy Trust has been confirmed as the new sponsor at the school by the Department of Education.

READ MORE: Roads closed in Sheffield and Doncaster following heavy snow and rain

The trust has more than a dozen schools in South Yorkshire.

Regional schools commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber, John Edwards, wrote in a letter confirming the transfer: "I am confident that Astrea is best placed to support Balby Caee and work to secure the best possible outcomes for pupils and the school.

"In addition, we have worked closely with Astrea to determine the funding and resources that will be provided to secure an excellent education for all pupils at Balby Carr."

READ MORE: Man dies after South Yorkshire road collision

He added that close work will continue to ensure that the school in transferred to the new trust with minimal disruption to pupils, staff and parents.

A spokesman for Astrea Academy Trust said: “The DfE has now formally confirmed that Balby Carr is joining Astrea.

"We have been working closely with the school for a number of months and look forward to continuing to work with the Balby Carr team as we make the improvements needed for this next phase of the academy’s development.”

WCAT announced just days into the new school year that it was pulling out of all its schools.

Just four out of its 21 schools were rated as 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, and the trust said that it could not provide the quality of education its pupils deserved.

READ MORE: Doncaster teenager to take on 24 hour gaming marathon for RSPCA





