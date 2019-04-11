New salon Harvey's moves into prime town centre spot

Silver Street in Doncaster is known for its great nightlife – but the addition of more businesses mean it is becoming much more vibrant in the daytime too.

The council announced its ‘quality streets’ initiative earlier this year, and now we are starting to see the first steps towards it coming to fruition.

Gemma Thomas, the manager, with Kevin Murphy products.

Harveys, one of the ventures, is a modern hairdressers that offers a range of beauty procedures including a pre-night-out ‘get ready’ glam session.

Manager Gemma Thomas, from Woodfield Plantation, said the salon was an ‘independent, creative’ place.

As well as the light and airy hairdressers upstairs, the salon also has a hidden gem.

A ‘man cave’ is located down a flight of stairs, complete with comfy sofa and two talented barbers.

Barber Jamie Quinn

Senior barber Lindsey Evans said: “It’s really friendly, really modern and I love the staff. It brings more of a modern vibe. We’re quite a big salon and we have a lot of things to offer that most places don’t have.”

Harveys has been open for just one month and is an up-and-coming business with plenty of innovative ideas to set them apart from similar salons in the area.

Gemma said: “Harveys are excited to announce the introduction of pre-party packages next month, so you can come for a big bouncy blow dry, makeup and prosecco. As we’re on Silver Street this means that you and your friends can get ‘nightlife ready’.”

Customers can walk down the street to the pubs and bars – the salon is also the perfect spot for an Instagram photoshoot before a big night out, with a professional ring light and bright neon sign to pose with.

Senior hair stylist OzzyFarchefcu

Creativity plays a huge role in the hair styling Harveys provides. Every customer gets a personal consultation before a cut or colour to make sure their personality can be expressed through their hairstyle. Senior hair stylist Ozzy Farchefcu said: “I love to play with hair, to express myself through cutting hair.

“I love my job. I’m new to town and there is a great atmosphere here. I’m glad to be part of the team.”

Harveys prides itself on the products it uses, choosing eco-friendly, recyclable hair tools.

Gemma said: “Here at Harveys, we use Kevin Murphy products due to their ethos surrounding testing on animals and using only recycled plastics. It really is skin care for your hair. The products are amazing.” But Harvey’s is not only for your hair. It also offers a range of beauty services from nails to brows, waxing, eyelashes, and even microblading.

Senior barber Lindsey Evans

Staff also want Harveys to be a one-stop shop for all beauty procedures, to save women’s time. Often they have to visit multiple establishments.

As the salon is new it is still on the lookout for another stylist. Email admin@harveyshairandbeauty.co.uk for details.

Throughout April there is a 10 per cent discount.