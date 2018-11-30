New pub for Doncaster’s Olde Castle team after Market Place venue closes

The team behind Doncaster’s recently closed Olde Castle pub have taken on a new venue following the Market Place pub’s shutdown.
The historic Market Place recently closed its doors after a Facebook post said the building had been ‘condemned’ as ‘unsafe.’
Now manager Ste McGuire has announced that the Olde Castle team have taken on a new pub at Fishlake.
Writing on the Olde Castle Facebook page, he wrote: “Hi people. Very proud to announce we will be taking over the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake next week.
“When I get knocked down I get up fast
“Please join us for the same quality of food you were used to at the Castle. And thanks again for all your support.”
Earlier this month, a post announced the closure of The Olde Castle via social media.
It said: “Unfortunately our time at the Olde Castle has ended.
“The fire brigade condemned large parts of this old building as it was deemed unsafe as well as needing a new roof and other issues.
“This meant that the huge rent without the use of the hotel just wasn’t viable.”
The multi-room pub in Doncaster’s Market Place had recently enjoying a boom with customers flocking to the bar to sample its £8 cooked breakfast with all the ingredients sourced from Doncaster Market.
Trust Inns, which owns the pub, has advertised the Olde Castle to let on its website.
It describes the pub as a ‘busy bar with popular entertainment programme’ and said the venue offered an ‘opportunity to develop food utilising the equipped catering kitchen.’
There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.