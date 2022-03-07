New £5.6m healthcare centre and library planned for Bentley

The £5.6m scheme will see the development of a community hub that will house the current Don Valley Healthcare teams and the Ransome Practice at the existing library building in Chapel Street.

The new healthcare hub will be built over two floors and cater for the practices’ 21,000 patients in the Bentley area.

The move comes as a result particularly of pressure on both practices over a lack of space for the number of registered patients and existing facilities, such as consultation rooms and toilets, not being fit for purpose and beyond economic repair.

The Ransome Practice building on Askern Road which is at maximum capacity

The Ransome Practice building on Askern Road is currently at maximum capacity with no room for expansion and at risk of not being able to register new patients.

Dr Selina Fox at Don Valley Healthcare said: “This is a very exciting project providing excellent healthcare facilities for the people of Bentley while also looking to re-locate their

important library building to the pavilion.

“Not only will the new health hub provide improved access to more patients and a choice of services but will importantly provide value for money through a shared estate and facilities.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, added: “These plans will offer superb healthcare services for Bentley residents in a newly built environment, and the opportunity to move our library service from Chapel Street to the Bentley Pavilion is one we are currently exploring with our three ward councillors.

“We remain strongly committed to keeping this important local provision, where the library will provide computers for use and be a place to meet, as well as lending books.”

The Bentley Pavilion is easily accessible, located within the beautiful grounds of the park and attached to the popular Manna café. The current Home Library Service provision will

also continue to support those who may be housebound or have special needs which restrict their mobility.

The project is being developed in partnership with Doncaster CCG and Doncaster Council who will own the building. Construction is planned to begin early in 2023 and take one

calendar year to complete.