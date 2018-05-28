New picture released as Sheffield teenager stabbed to death is formally identified

A Sheffield teenager who was stabbed to death has been formally identified as 15-year-old Samuel Baker.

He was named today by South Yorkshire Police who also issued a new picture of him.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

A post mortem examination concluded that the Lowedges teenager died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

He died in hospital last Thursday following reports he had been stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at about 7.50pm.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

A police spokesperson said: "His family, who continue to be supported by officers, have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

A 15-year-old boy, also from the Lowedges area, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

He was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection to the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 829 of 24 May.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.