New palliative care room opened in Doncaster hospital

Family members of hospital patients will now have a private room to talk to doctors in, thanks to a £5,000 charity donation.

A Palliative Care Room has been opened at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, in the St Leger Ward, which will provide a place for families to comfortably wait while their loved ones receive hospital treatment.

It will also provide a private place for doctor’s to use when they need to give important information to family and friends.

The room was opened because of money raised by members of The Rotary Club of Doncaster St Leger.

The charity began raising money for the room because David Gregory, Immediate Past President of the St Leger Club, was treated at the hospital.

He was so pleased with the care he received that he wanted to give something back and asked the staff what he and the St Leger Club could do to help them and their patients.

He was told that there was no area for relatives to sit when visiting for long periods and also no designated private area for doctors to speak with families.

David decided to ask the club to raise funds to enable a new room to be constructed to address these problems, and they were happy to agree.

Rotarian John Chapman said: “As Rotarians we take pride in our local communities and try and use our skills, knowledge and resources whenever possible to help tackle challenges being faced in our areas. To be part of a community you have to put some effort back into it and we hope that with this small but significant project we have given some crucial support to patients.”

The group raised the money needed by holding numerous charity events, including a 1960s night and a concert by the Hallgate Chamber Orchestra.

After months of fundraising, The Palliative Care Room was opened by David earlier this month. He dedicated the room to the memory of Marylise Campbell, the late wife of a Rotary Club member. Attendees to the event were entertained by music from three pipers from the City of Sheffield Pipe Band, including some from Doncaster.