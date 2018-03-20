New members welcome at family friendly football club

An Isle football club committed to improving the future of players both on and off the field is welcoming new members.

Crowle Colts has come a long way since starting in 1992 with just one team and now has more than 10 teams featuring talented players from the age of five.

As well as nurturing players skills on the field the family friendly club is committed to improving the prospects of players off the field.

Vice Chairman of the club Lee Mason said: “New players are always welcome to join we are a friendly well run club that look to develop youngsters football ability but also provide them a safe environment where they’ll have lots of fun.

“We pride ourselves on modelling good behaviours and attitudes that in turn will allow our players to turn into well regard young adults.”

As well as getting results on the pitch the club is committed to offering training opportunities to players.

Lee added: “We create strong links with local schools and provide current and ex players the opportunity to assist in a coaching roles or allow them to gain refereeing experience with our younger sides. This is a stepping stone for them to go and become a qualified referee, something the club is willing to financially support.

“Coaches also get opportunities to attain their FA level 1 or 2 football coaching qualification to further enhance the quality of coaching within the club.

“As a club we love to celebrate success on and off the field, we take pride in our performances but also like to see players flourish and promote any opportunities that may come their way with the county or professional clubs. Several players this season have gone on to sign for sign for Scunthorpe and Grimsby respectively.”

This Summer the club is hosting a U7 to U12 tournament on June 30 and July 1 at Crowle Pavilion with teams from across the region.

Lee said: “We have built on the success of our first tournament last year. It will be a fantastic day out for families with lots of stalls and rides.”

n People interested in joining or sponsoring a tournament trophy contact chairman Dan Ford on 07768421674.