New McDonald's to open in Doncaster tomorrow, creating 45 jobs

A new McDonald's restaurant will open in Doncaster tomorrow, creating 45 jobs.

The new outlet on the Centurion retail park off York Road will open at 10.30am and will employ nearly 100 staff - half of which are freshly created positions.

The new restaurant will boast all of McDonald’s latest innovative features and will employ 95 people.

The restaurant will boast six self-order kiosks which allow visitors to the restaurant the chance to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

Dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

Children will also be able to enjoy a new play area at the restaurant.

Table service will also be available to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

Other interactive features such as tablets and air charge points will also be available for customers to enjoy.

Franchisee Mark Clapham who now owns and operates seven restaurants across Doncaster, including the newest one in Centurion Park said; “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Doncaster.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone. The new digital kiosks and table service and play area have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers on December 6 and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of Doncaster."