New jobs at company thanks to £75k funding

Council Leader Rob Waltham has welcomed the creation of five new jobs after expansion at a North Lincolnshire business.

New Holland Extraction Ltd – a specialist in the production of niche market seed oils by cold pressing and solvent extraction – has invested over £1 million at its site in New Holland after a £75,000 grant from the British Steel Support Fund.

A 2000 sq.mt extension to their existing warehouse will house new machinery and enable the effective control and segregation of products as required by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for the manufacture of pharmaceutical products.

The five jobs created are required to support the companies ambition to supply oils of pharmaceutical standards. Existing staff are also being retrained and will be placed in more skilled positions in which they will be operating to GMP standards.

The facility produces around 1000 metric tonnes of specialty oil products every year. These oils are supplied to over 31 countries across the globe through their Dutch parent company DeWit Specialty Oils BV - world-wide specialists in the production of specialty oils who are based in Texel in the Netherlands.

Council leader Rob Waltham said: “It’s always good news for North Lincolnshire when existing businesses show further commitment and confidence in the area.

“The British Steel Support Fund has so far granted over £2 million to local businesses to support their development and create jobs.

“Earlier this year, Harrison Spinks – a luxury bed maker – received £150,000 from the British Steel Support Fund as part of their £1.8 million investment into a new wire drawing facility on the British Steel site, which led to nine jobs being created initially with a further 13 to follow. Together with local businesses we’re spreading the word that North Lincolnshire and the wider region has a lot to shout about.