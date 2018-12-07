New Italian pizzeria unveiled in heart of Doncaster community 

An Italian pizzeria – where diners can eat authentic dishes from in and order to take home - is opening in The Empress Rooms in Mexborough.

The new lease holder, Idriss El Mazghi, took over on December 3.

Current landlady Michelle Carr,who also owns the Park View Sports Bar and Function Suite in Swinton, said: “I was advertising for an Italian chef and was put in contact with Idriss to see if he was interested.

“Idriss was, however he wanted to take over the place lock stock and barrel and change the concept to an Italian mediterranean bistro pizzeria theme.

“With my commitments to the Park View I was finding the Empress Rooms difficult to manage in tandem, so a deal was agreed”.

The new soon to be landlord and tenant Idriss added: “ I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“I know Doncaster and Mexborough very well and I have a new and exciting menu to present, the new menu will also include a home delivery service”.

The Empress Building’s owner, and managing director of Gala Tent, Jason Mace, said:“The Empress Rooms has recently undergone a full refurbishment and has lots of potential in the hands of the right tenant and business model.

“There are no Italian restaurants in Mexborough so the theme is a perfect market fit and after speaking to Idriss he has a passion to deliver a great service to Mexborough.

“I believe this will be well patronised by the locals and attract visitors from far afield.”

The Empress Ballroom has recently benefited from a complete refurbishment with functions and events already at planning stages.

Events in the pipeline include white collar boxing bouts, charity balls, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries to help raise funds for local charity Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre, which provides education and life skills to disadvantaged children in the area.

Other attractions include personal training, martial arts, a gym, boxing and sports massage.