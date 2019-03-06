New health room opened in Doncaster hostel to provide medical advice for vulnerable people

Vulnerable people who use hostel accommodation in Doncaster are set to benefit from a brand new on-site health room.

The room would allow people to receive medical care and treatment by a GP and other health professionals.

The clinic room, which will open this month at Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, is a joint venture between Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, a GP Federation called Primary Care Doncaster Ltd and Riverside Care and Support, a service for the homeless in Doncaster.

The aims of the new facility is to give vulnerable people improved access to health care in a setting which better meets their needs and will reduce the likelihood of health related conditions from becoming more serious.

Stuart Green, Service Manager for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “Having this dedicated health room inside the hostel is a great opportunity to meet people in their own accommodation and ensure that they get the medical attention and support they need.

“This group of people is more likely to have a drug or alcohol addiction, that’s why we provide support, advice and wound care treatment to aid their recovery and wellbeing.”

The team which consists of a GP, wound care nurse, Hepatitis C specialist nurse and drug and alcohol support, had been seeing people on a specially adapted health bus which was parked on Wharf Road.

The dedicated clinic room will provide an improved space in which the team can see, assess and treat any health related conditions. Visit www.aspire.community for more information.