New gin flavours to try at Doncaster festival

Great news for gin lovers, as Wetherspoons prepares to launch a festival with 15 different drinks.

From Valentine’s Day, February 14, until March 3, the gin selection at three Doncaster pubs will include choices such as wild berry, and damson, that have not previously been available.

Doncaster’s Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, will each serve up to 15 festival gins, along with The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough.

The gins that will feature include; Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur, Greenall's Wild Berry Gin and The Lakes Damson Gin Liqueur.

Ingredients used within the drinks are heather, dandelion, juniper, raspberries, vanilla, damsons, blackberries and rose petal.

They will be served in Copa de Balon glasses, which are bulbous in shape, and are perfect for enjoying gin and tonics.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: "The festival will showcase some wonderful gins from across Britain.

"They have not previously been available in the pub and I’m sure that our customers will enjoy drinking them."

The gins will range in price from £2.55 to £3.75 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all of the gins plus guidance on the best mixers for each gin will be available in the pubs too...and the pubs will continue to serve their regular ranges of up to 12 gins.