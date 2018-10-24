New Doncaster youth club seeks helpers

New youth clubs in Doncaster have opened up opportunities for volunteer helpers.

Young people in the town are to benefit from a new Youth Club at Doncaster Deaf Trust thanks to a successful bid for money from the Department for Education.

Funding for the Youth Club has come from the Essential Life Skills Fund and will include two sections for young people aged 15 to 18.

Stacey Betts, assistant principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: “We are extremely pleased that we were successful in our bid for this money.

“We have so much to offer here and we believe that these new Youth Clubs will have a really positive impact on young people, especially those that currently face barriers such as disabilities and caring responsibilities.

“The Youth Clubs will offer a broad range of sports activities, craft projects, music nights, quizzes and some skills experiences; from growing your own fruit and veg to mending engines or applying make-up.

“Members will be able to make suggestions about what they would like to do and we'll try and make it happen.

“We are working with Expect Youth who will be coordinating and managing this programme and we are looking forward to getting the Youth Clubs up and running.

“What we need to help us is volunteers. We have trained staff who will manage the Youth Clubs but we need volunteers to help us on the evenings. So if you want to gain experience of working with young people with disabilities, or are pursuing a career in teaching or social work and want to build on your CV please do get in touch.”

The two youth clubs will run on different evenings of the week between 6.30 and 8pm and start in November.

There will be an open day prior to the launch of the youth clubs for anyone who is interested on November 10 between 1-3pm.

If you have spare time or a talent you can share call 01302-386720 and ask for Becky or Stacey or email; enquiries@ddt-deaf.org.uk.