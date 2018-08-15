New Doncaster town centre central library and museum recommended for planning approval

A new town centre central library and museum is expected to be approved for planning permission.

The £14 million project has been recommended for approval by Doncaster planning officers. Councillors on the planning committee will have the final say at a meeting on Tuesday, August 21.

An artist impression for the new central library and museum

The Cultural and Learning Centre, based on Chequer Road, is hoped to be completed by the summer of 2020. Construction could begin as soon as next month.

The four-storey structure incorporates the historic Hall Cross Girls School building which the local authority were keen to preserve.

The plans see four existing buildings at Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools at Top Road, Barnby Dun, centralised to one building.

The new building will also become home to the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry exhibition, education space, a start up space for small and micro businesses and small and micro-business start-up space and training and conference facilities.

Professional staff will work closely alongside volunteers who already run the majority of libraries across Doncaster and the proposed development is expected to attract an average of 930 visitors per day.

Planning officer Mel Stopforth said "Doncaster Civic Trust is very pleased to see the project coming forward. The retention of the former Girls school is welcome and enhances the character of the new building and preserves a familiar 108 year old landmark.

"The proposal is an appropriate use for this site and will enhance the Civic and Cultural Quarter.

"The proposed building is iconic and retains the former Girls School and will both enhance and preserve the character of the adjacent conservation area. All issues such as highways, trees and drainage have been resolved."