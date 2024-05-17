New Doncaster Superdrug store part of 25 new branches announced across UK
The health and beauty retailer’s new store at Wheatley Retail Park will mark 60 years of the chain on the British high street.
New branches will also open at St David’s Centre in Cardiff, Bluewater Shopping Centre and Westfield Stratford City – but the firm has not yet confirmed the locations for the remaining 21 stores.
In addition, Superdrug will be extending seven of its existing stores and refitting 60 throughout 2024.
Superdrug says this will include new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, improved flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch, energy-efficient LED lighting, new floor layouts, upgraded fascia and internal signage.
Overall, the new stores will create 500 jobs nationwide.
Superdrug’s Nigel Duxbury said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.
"This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and economy.
"2024 will see some of the largest ever Superdrug stores open their doors, which is something we are really excited about, as these larger retail units give us the space to be able to offer new and exciting services and even more of the latest health and beauty products.”
