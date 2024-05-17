New Doncaster Superdrug store part of 25 new branches announced across UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge new Superdrug store in Doncaster is part of 25 new branches across the UK this year, the firm has announced.

The health and beauty retailer’s new store at Wheatley Retail Park will mark 60 years of the chain on the British high street.

New branches will also open at St David’s Centre in Cardiff, Bluewater Shopping Centre and Westfield Stratford City – but the firm has not yet confirmed the locations for the remaining 21 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Superdrug will be extending seven of its existing stores and refitting 60 throughout 2024.

High Street giant Superdrug is bringing a huge new store to Doncaster.

Superdrug says this will include new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, improved flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch, energy-efficient LED lighting, new floor layouts, upgraded fascia and internal signage.

Overall, the new stores will create 500 jobs nationwide.

Superdrug’s Nigel Duxbury said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

"This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad