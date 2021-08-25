New Doncaster library re-opens after last minute closure due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Danum Gallery building on Chequer Road was closed all day yesterday.

A ‘public notice’ on Twitter said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed all day today (Tuesday).

A later update said: “Apologies for the last minute closure today. We will be open as planned from tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Danum Gallery.