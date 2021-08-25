New Doncaster library re-opens after last minute closure due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Doncaster’s new library, art gallery and museum has re-opened after being forced to close its doors at the last minute due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:37 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:38 am
The Danum Gallery building on Chequer Road was closed all day yesterday.
A ‘public notice’ on Twitter said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed all day today (Tuesday).
A later update said: “Apologies for the last minute closure today. We will be open as planned from tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.30am.
"Thank you to all visitors for your understanding and patience.”