New charity launch for Doncaster borough’s NHS Trust

Hospitals at Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop have their very own fundraising body with launch of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

The charity has been launched with an ambition to ensure the Trust makes the most of the kind donations received.

By launching DBTH Charity, the organisation is hoping to make it easier for anyone who is looking to raise funds for Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary or Montagu Hospital. Suggestions for fundraising include: Arranging a bake sale; Challenging yourself to undertake a 5k, 10k or even a marathon; Taking on a sponsored sky-dive or a similar feat of daring-do; Organising a swanky gala night complete with charitable auction. In addition, a dedicated webpage has been created that offers advice and support to help fundraisers achieve their goals. Visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/charity/ for more details.

Chairman of DBTH, Suzy Brain England OBE, said: “I am extremely excited to be able to announce the official launch of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, bringing all of our fundraising efforts under one, easily recognisable, brand. Donations made to the Trust make a very real difference to our patients’ lives each and every year, helping to reduce the everyday stresses and anxieties which are associated with illness.”

Enhancing the care and treatment for thousands of patients every year, hospital charities provide things such as adaptive equipment for frail and elderly visitors, toys for youngsters staying on wards, as well as helping to purchase innovative and specialist diagnosis or treatment tools. Contact DBTH.Charity@nhs.net for more.