Officers released this new CCTV image of missing Danny earlier this afternoon (Friday, August 5), which is said to be the last confirmed sighting of him on Friday, July 22.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said concerns for Danny’s welfare are beginning to grow .

Danny has been missing since Thursday, July 21, when he left an address in Balby, Doncaster at 4pm that day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have just released this picture (right) of the last confirmed sighting of missing Doncaster man Danny from July 22

This latest image of Danny, which has been released by South Yorkshire Police, is taken from CCTV the following day (Friday, July 22) at 9.40am, where he was seen walking along St Sepulchre Gate in the city centre.

The SYP spokesperson said: “He is believed to have had a drink in the Caffe Nero on St Sepulchre Gate, and then CCTV cameras last see Danny walking past the Regent Hotel on South Parade at 10.45am.

Sheffield Crown Court: Judge warns nuisance 999 caller to stop pestering emergency services or face jail

“There have been no further sightings of Danny in the last two weeks.

This latest image of Danny is taken from CCTV the following day (Friday, July 22) at 9.40am, where he was seen walking along St Sepulchre Gate in the city centre.

“Danny is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with mousey hair and a full beard. He has an eyebrow piercing. As seen in this CCTV image, he was last seen in dark tracksuit bottoms, a grey cardigan and slippers.

“Have you seen Danny? Do you know where he might be?”

Anyone with information about Danny’s whereabouts, or who knows anything that could help with the police investigation, is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 686 of Thursday, July 21, 2022.