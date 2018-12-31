A development of two-bedroom bungalows aimed at the over-55s has been launched by Johnnie Johnson Housing, at Layden Drive in Scawsby.

Comprising eight bungalows for independent living, each contemporary home features open plan living areas with exceptional rear views.

Funded in partnership between JJH, Doncaster Council and Homes England, the buildings are designed to be in keeping with the area.

The sales site is now live and reservations are being taken.

In keeping with the JJH’s ethos of ‘Living Longer, Living Better’, the bungalows will support independent living while providing new affordable homes for shared ownership, offering percentage shares of 25 to 75%.

Each property will have the optional added benefit of access to JJH’s round-the-clock assistive technology service, Astraline, ensuring help is at hand if needed.

The development will also include a bespoke bungalow for rent that is designed to meet the needs of a household with family members suffering from an acute disability.

Lisa Johnson, Assistant Director of Development and Growth at JJH said “Excellent progress has been made with the construction of eight shared ownership bungalows at Layden Drive.

“Roofs are on and partition walls installed, making them water tight for the cold winter ahead. It is clear that they will provide a fantastic open-plan living environment for people over the age of 55 to enjoy.

“Completion is anticipated in March 2019 when we expect to have truly raised the bar in independent living. We are looking forward to collecting keys from our developer partner, Torpoint, in the spring and passing them on to the first purchasers.”

For further information visit jjhousing.co.uk/laydendrive or telephone 0345 305 5335.