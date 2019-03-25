New affordable housing development unveiled in Doncaster

A new affordable housing development in Doncaster has been unveiled by the Mayor.

The development, which has been built by energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE on behalf of Ongo, is made up of 50 new affordable bungalows and houses on Ivor Grove in Balby.

Project partners visited the newly completed £5.9million development for a tour of the homes and to congratulate the final residents to move into their new property.

Mayor Ros Jones met with Balby local Rebecca Davidson, 26, as she unloaded boxes into her new home.

Rebecca said: “We got offered the opportunity to move in last week while we were on holiday. It was an opportunity not to be missed as we had been bidding for a new council home and didn’t think we would get the offer.

“I’ve never lived in a new build house before; the whole development looks really nice as you pull up. It’s all happened so fast, but it feels brilliant to have picked up the keys and to be moving in with my partner and our children.”

Martin Smithurst, Chief Operating Officer for ENGIE’s Places & Communities division, said: “This new development has been carefully designed to provide high quality properties with plenty of green space and addresses the need for more affordable social housing in Doncaster, so we’re delighted to celebrate its completion with our partners and hope the new residents will be very proud to call Ivor Grove home.

“We are confident that this long-standing productive partnership with Ongo will continue to contribute to creating more sustainable and vibrant environments, enabling local people to remain in the area where they grew up and keep the community strong.”

Steve Hepworth, Chief Executive at Ongo, said: “We’re really pleased with this development and it just shows what can be achieved by working in partnership with other organisations to deliver great projects for local people.

“Working with ENGIE, Doncaster Council and Homes England has allowed us to create a fantastic development to allow 50 families to live in fantastic new homes. Everyone at Ongo is looking forward to working with our partners to provide even more homes to help local people in Doncaster and the surrounding region.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Providing a range of quality homes which meets the needs of all our residents is one of my top priorities. This commitment has seen a boom in housebuilding in Doncaster with over one thousand new homes built in three consecutive years across the public and private sectors.

“This Ivor Grove housing development has seen more high quality new homes built offering greater choice and availability for families and older residents. It is more good news on the new homes front for Doncaster and our local people.”

Lisa Jones, Senior Home Ownership and Supply Specialist for Homes England said: “I’m delighted to see the new homes at Ivor Grove completed, providing much needed, high quality, affordable housing for Doncaster. This scheme is a great example of partners working together to deliver the right kind of new homes where they are most needed.”

