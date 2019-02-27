Networking event for Club Doncaster 

More than 50 local business professionals attended Club Doncaster Foundation’s celebration event on at the Keepmoat Stadium recently.

Attendees featured partners from across Doncaster alongside a long-standing friend of the foundation, Dame Rosie Winterton.

The foundation celebrated its 2017/18 community impact by hosting a ‘Friends of the F oundation’ networking event, aimed at promoting all areas of its work to businesses and organisations across the Doncaster region.

Led by participant stories throughout the event, attendees were welcomed by guest speakers Jo Miller, Doncaster Council’s chief executive, and Dr Rupert Suckling, director of public health.

Event host Jonathan Heath then invited Doncaster Council’s Damian Allen, NHS Doncaster CCG’s Dr David Crichton and NCS’ Alexandra Stoneham to the stage for a question and answer session aimed at gaining further insight into their work and how it benefits from the work of the foundation.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton was full of praise for the event, stating how she continues to be inspired by the work of the foundation.

She said: “I’ve been a long-standing supporter of the foundation and being at the event has allowed me to learn even more about the good work that is going on which puts the foundation, as I’ve said before, at the heart of the community.

“Seeing so many of the different projects, from the fitness for men over 30, to working in the primary schools and the work of the college, it is really inspiring.”

Those in attendance also heard from participants across all four key areas of the foundation’s work, with guests given the opportunity to listen to real life stories of the participant’s journeys through the various opportunities offered by the foundation.

Guests were then encouraged to utilise the foundation marketplace, which featured staff and information on all projects spanning across all areas of the foundation.

Head of foundation John Davis added: “We’re immensely proud of the work we do and to hear about how the programmes we deliver have changed people’s lives is really inspirational.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response we’ve had from this event and its testament to the hard work that goes in across our team.”

For any organisations that are looking to work in this area and would like to hear more about the work we do or discuss potential partnership opportunities, contact head of foundation John Davis on john.davis@clubdoncasterfoundation.co.uk