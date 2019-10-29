Emma Davies, aged 30, from Telford, Shropshire, has not been seen since Saturday, October 19.

Officers from West Mercia Police have alerted forces across the country to the disappearance of the family and have circulated photographs of Emma and her three children Laylah, nine, Amelie, seven and one-year-old Kenzie.

A nationwide search has been launched for Emma Davies and her three children

The force said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her and now police are extending their enquiries nationally.”

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Taylor, who is leading the search, said: “It is now over a week since Emma was last seen with her three children and we are becoming increasingly concerned.

“We know she has links to Blackpool and have carried out enquiries there however, we are now extending our search across the country.

“If anyone has any information that could help us find her we would urge them to get in contact with us, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, it could prove crucial.

“Last week, the children’s dads issued a statement urging Emma to bring them home and we would like to reiterate this and directly appeal to Emma to please let us know where she is. She isn’t in any trouble, we just want to make sure her and the children are all ok.”

Matthew Vince, the father of Laylah and Amelie, said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible. Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and am sure they miss me too.”

Kyle Birch, the father of Kenzie, said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe.