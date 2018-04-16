National TV star announced as patron of Doncaster Pride - and she could attend this year's event

A national TV star has been announced as patron of this year's Doncaster Pride - and she could even attend this year's event.

Sheridan Smith, star of hit ITV1 show Cilla, has pledged her support to the event after meeting with Pride chair Jenny Dewsnap at a recent country music gig in the town.

Sheridan Smith.

The people behind the event say they are delighted the Epworth performer has agreed to take on the role and added it will help to make more people aware of the event and of its work to promote the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.

And there are hopes that Sheridan will be able to attend the next Doncaster Pride event in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on August 18.

In a statement Pride organisers said Sheridan's Doncaster-based spokesperson Howard Johnson told them: "Sheridan’s schedule for August has not been finalized yet and she is heavily committed with both music, film and television projects in pre-production.

"However, she is incredibly supportive of the town where her professional career began and after hearing all about Doncaster Pride she is really hoping she will be able to come home and support it.

"So much so that she has just agreed to be this years' patron.”