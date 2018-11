A Doncaster school girl has taken to the swimming pool and raised £142 for St John’s Hospice in memory of her nana.

13-year-old Natalie Bisby swam 110 lengths recently non-stop at Adwick Leisure Centre, completing her sponsored fundraiser in 58 minutes.

Natalie’s nana, Ann Bisby, was a patient at the hospice for respite care during her treatment for cancer. Natalie took on the swim to thank the hospice for the care Ann received before her death.