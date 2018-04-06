NAMED AND SHAMED: South Yorkshire man caught 'stashing drugs in trousers' jailed

A Rotherham man who stashed Class A drugs in his trousers has been jailed for more than four years.

Martin Hughes, aged 45, of Churchill Avenue, Maltby, was caged for four-and-a-half years after officers caught him with more than £1, 100 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

He had previously been arrested on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine but failed to answer police bail.

Officers discovered the stash when they visited his home to arrest him.

Hughes admitted possession with intent to supply and was was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

After the hearing, detective constable Darren Walker said: “Without doubt the streets of Maltby and surrounding areas are safer now that Hughes is behind bars.

“Hughes initially denied supplying drugs despite evidence on his phone showing messages from people asking for drugs.

“He evaded police twice by failing to answer bail but he is now paying the price.

“I hope his sentence shows that dealing drugs will lead you to prison and South Yorkshire Police will continue to pursue those putting lives at risk by breaking the law.”