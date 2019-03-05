A mystery handwritten sign urging people not to use weedkiller because ‘this is Bawtry, not Balby’ has been spotted near a Doncaster school.

The note, written in black marker pen on white card, has been attached to a fence near the main entrance to Bawtry Mayflower School in the town.

The sign spotted near a Doncaster school. (Photo: Doncaster Talk).

With N’s written the wrong way round, the notice, fastened to the fence with zip cable ties, simply reads “No weedkiller – this is Bawtry not Balby.”

It is not known who posted the sign or why and there is no suggestion the notice is anything to do with the school.

READ MORE: Bawtry hotel’s ‘accidental Alan Partridge’ video goes viral as comic creation returns to TV

The photo was taken yesterday morning and shared on the Doncaster Talk Facebook page after being snapped near the Station Road school

In response, John Fleming wrote: “That’s because people from Bawtry are better than us mere peasants.”

READ MORE: E-fit released after Bawtry burglary

Tom Causer added: “Takes special effort to write the Ns the wrong way round.”

Chas Harrison posted: “Looking at the sign they are obviously well educated in Bawtry.”

Gav Lar added: “Feel like spraying weed killer all over his plants just to teach him a lesson.”

READ MORE: Mystery over ‘loud rumblings' heard overnight in Doncaster village

Patricia Reast jokingly responded: “We don't kill weeds in Balby, we smoke it!”