The lucky winner matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on January 10 and plans to purchase a new kitchen with the win.

The South Yorkshire resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for Mrs E after winning this fantastic prize. She can now look forward to a fabulous new kitchen and receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

The winner will receive £10,000 every month for a year

Set For Life is an exciting draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.