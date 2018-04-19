Mystery 'explosion' heard across large parts of Doncaster

A mystery 'explosion' has been heard across large parts of Doncaster tonight.

People across town reported hearing a loud bang just before 11.15pm - with residents in Wheatley, Armthorpe, Intake and Edenthorpe among those hearing the noise.

Several people have taken to Facebook trying to find the source of the bang which is understood to have woken some from their sleep.

One said: "Did anyone else hear that explosion? There's just been a really massive bang outside."

There have been several suggestions of the source of the noise including a shotgun being fired while others suggested a firework.

One Facebook user said: "It sounded too loud for a firework to me. I felt the house shake."

People in Clay Lane, Kirk Sandall and Dunsville have also reported hearing the noise.