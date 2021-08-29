Residents in Wheatley had been staging a crowdfunding campaign to collect the £1,500 needed to pay for one of the heart health devices.

But they were left stunned when a mystery donor pledged £1,280 to see the campaign reach its target.

Amanda Hutchinson, who helped organise the campaign said: “We have just had a donation of the remaining money for the defibrillators.

A number of life saving defibrillators will be installed across Doncaster.

"The donor would like to remain anonymous but from the bottom of our hearts you have made such a difference for our community. You know who you are.”

Doncaster councillor Coun Daniel Barwell has helped to push the campaign following a family tragedy.

He said: “Personally, my dad passed from a heart problems and I know every minute counts when someone’s heart stops beating and even though we have the hospital in our ward, we still feel having defibrillators at the heart of our communities provides the best chance for our residents if the worst does happen.”

Inspired by Sharon Pederson at the People Focused Group in Intake - the entire area has been working together to fundraise for their own community defibrillators.

They will be located at:

The People Focused Group, Montrose Avenue, Intake.

Clay Lane shops on Livingstone Avenue.

The Tenants and Residents Association building, Beckett Road, Wheatley.

And a yet to be confirmed spot in Wheatley Hills, but possibly the Tesco store.

These will complement the two other defibrillators in the ward, currently located at the Spar in Intake and Sandall Park.

Coun Barwell, who represents the Wheatley Hills and Intake Ward, said: “Each defibrillator is locked in a cabinet.

"In order to access the cabinet, residents will call 999 who will give the caller the code to unlock the cabinet. The defibrillators themselves are fully automated and any instructions are given by the defib unit itself directly to the person using it.”