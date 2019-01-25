They are aged just 10 and 11 – but they have not been in school for months.

It’s not that Oakley and Harvey Chant’s mum, Becci Wray, hasn’t been trying to get them to lessons.

Becci Wray, pictured with her sons, Harvey, ten and Oakley, 11. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-01-19-Wray-1

But she says education bosses have not managed to provide a place for her youngsters since she moved to their new family home on Wellingtonia Drive, Campsall, Doncaster, in November.

Harvey has been out of school since they arrived in Doncaster, after moving from Epworth, in North Lincolnshire. Oakley has been away from lessons for four and a half months, because he was suspended from his previous school before they arrived in Campsall.

The boys attended Kirk Sandall Primary School 2015, but then moved to Epworth. But Oakley, who has behaviourial issues and is being assessed for special needs, was excluded from school on occasions.

Ms Wray said: “We moved to Epworth but struggled with the schools, and the house where we were living was sold.

“We moved back to Doncaster in November.

“Oakley has an early help care plan and that is why he can’t go in mainstream school. We applied to send him to Levitt School, which is a special school, about two months ago, but he’s not been accepted yet. Harvey was accepted for Norton Primary before Christmas, but we have been told he can’t start until Oakley is sorted.

“Oakley cannot go to mainstream school. He needs somewhere where they can deal with his outbursts and anger.

“He has been suspended for throwing things and verbal abuse. He has hit teachers, but not pupils.

“In the meantime my children are losing out on so much education, and will be so behind

“They need to put my children in school. If I took them out of school for this long, they would take me to court. That is what’s so frustrating.

“I feel 100 per cent at the end of my tether. It’s like banging my head against a wall.”

Paul Ruane, Head of Education at Doncaster Council said: ““We’re working closely with the family and the schools involved, to ensure that the children have access to appropriate education.”