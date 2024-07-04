"My legs were trembling and my heart was pounding": Fresh big cat sighting in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum has spoken of her terror after Doncaster’s latest big cat sighting, saying: “My legs were trembling and my heart was pounding – that was no normal cat,” following her dramatic encounter.

The woman took to social media to describe the incident – the latest in a long line of sightings in Doncaster.

She said: “Has anyone ever come across a very, very large black cat up at the pit top in Woodlands?

"I've just been walking up there with my son and my mum’s dog and the bridge was flooded so we decided to walk back towards the car park to go the other way.

There have been numerous big cat sightings in Doncaster in recent years.

"Anyway I saw a big black tail in the the long grass sticking up so I started looking around for an owner, obviously thinking it's a dog.

"My son then made a noise and no word of a lie, this huge black cat face – a bit dog looking – was starring right at us.

"My legs were trembling and my heart was pounding.

"It was not a house cat – I've got a black cat myself at home this was massive. Luckily, our dog scared it and it ran into the woody bit but it was literally on the hill where you first go onto the pit from the car park.

"I love cats but that wasn't no normal cat - just intrigued to see if anyone has seen anything like it up there before! It put me off going again that's for sure.”

There have been numerous reported big cat sightings in Doncaster in recent years.

In October 2022, two female walkers were left stunned after spotting a mysterious animal prowling fields near Sutton cum Lound, south of Bawtry.

In May the same year, 11-year-old Harry Abonyi was cycling in woods with dad Martin when a large mystery animal began giving chase to the youngster.

The father and son were biking through Black Carr Plantation on Warning Tongue Lane near to Cantley and Branton when they were approached by the animal.

In June of the same year, a woman said she had spotted a big cat ‘the size of a Great Dane’ while walking in Barnby Dun.

In August 2021, a female dog walker reported seeing a beast prowling in fields near Thorne while another reported seeing a “big black cat while driving off the M18 onto the M180 near to Thorne Golf Course.

And earlier the same year, footage emerged of a mystery animal in fields near Armthorpe. In February 2022, a 4ft “beast” was spotted prowling near a McDonald’s branch at Woodlands.

In 2019, mum Jessica Clark spotted a huge 5ft black cat in fields near to the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

“When I realised what I’d seen, I just started panicking. It was massive and very muscular and definitely a big cat. It was quite frightening to see something like that up close,” she said.

In January 2017, Alan Tomlinson said he had seen a ‘panther’ near to junction one of the M180, close to Doncaster services.

Meanwhile, later the same year, trucker Graham Byram said he saw a trio of highways workers struggling to lift a huge dead animal into the back of a truck on the A1 near Harworth.

Stories of big cats go back to the 1960s and 70s when it was legal to keep exotic animals as pets.