Musical duo Mistakay and Kannan to launch album on local issues

A musical duo from Doncaster are releasing a new album filled with music about local issues.

Mistakay and Kannan will release ‘Top Charvas’ in the summer, with topics covering issues such as drug use.

The duo is made up of producer Kieran Luca Cunliffe, aged 23, and vocalist and rapper Kieran John Hannan, 24, from Intake.

Their music, which has been played on TV programmes such as Coronation Street, The One Show and drama Our Girl, is mostly rap but they also take influences from grime and dance hall.

Kieran said one track called ‘Donny Rap’ focusing on the drug problem in Doncaster had been supported by Toddla T on BBC Radio 1

The duo’s music videos are all shot in the town and they are hoping their work will have a positive impact on the youth in the town.

Top Charvas album cover.

Kieran said “We make sure to use recognisable local locations for our videos and artwork and are really starting to see our hometown get behind what we are doing.”