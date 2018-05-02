Music fans told of Jessie J concert 'near' Doncaster - that's 1,500 miles away in PORTUGAL

Music lovers in Doncaster have received details of a music concert 'near' the town - that's actually taking place 1,500 miles away in PORTUGAL.

Music streaming service Spotify has contacted several Doncaster users with details of a show by Price Tag singer Jessie J this summer.

The email is headed: "Upcoming shows near Doncaster: Bastille, Jessie J and more."

But the concert is actually taking place in Lisbon - 1,516 miles away from the town.

The show takes place at Parque de Bela Vista in the Portuguese capital on July 30 - which would mean a 3,000 mile round trip for music fans.

That's nearly a 24 hour drive by car - or a slightly more direct 1,092 miles by air.

The email states: "Upcoming concerts near you by artists you love. These are recommendations near Doncaster."

The email also includes details of shows by performers slightly closer to home - a concert by Bastille at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre and a show by Little Mix at Hull's KCOM Stadium.