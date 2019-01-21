Murder suspect remains in custody after fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

A man arrested over a fatal shooting in Doncaster remains in police custody this morning.

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting at the Maple Tree pub in Balby last Thursday night.

Tom Bell

Tom Bell, 21, was shot in his chest and abdomen after a gun was fired through the pub windows.

He was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save his life and a murder probe was launched.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was quizzed over the weekend before being released under investigation.

Tom, who was a popular boxer, is believed to have been deliberately targeted but detectives have not yet released any more details.

Police patrols in the area were stepped up in the wake of the attack in a bid to restore calm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number of 796 January 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.