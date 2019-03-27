A murder suspect is due in court again today over the death of a woman at a Doncaster caravan park.

Costica Mihai, aged 19, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, is accused of murdering 52-year-old Tracey McFarquhar, who died in a collision at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park, Station Road, Dunscroft, at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 22.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded that she died from multiple injuries.

Mihai appeared before magistrates on Monday and is due at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Witnesses or anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft or Wadworth area of Doncaster after the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 500 of March 22.



