Doncaster grandmother, Nora Tait, 69, was found dead in her home in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, on October 13, 2005 and is believed to have been killed the day before.

Despite a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer offered, nobody was ever charged.

Nora Tait was killed in her own home

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrests have been made over the years, but with this weekend marking the 14th anniversary of the death there is still nobody behind bars for the death.

Mrs Tait, a former seamstress, was assaulted with such ferocity that she had severe fractures to her skull, caused by a number of blows to the back of her head.

Her purse, believed to have contained a small amount of cash, was missing when her home was searched following the discovery of her body.

Fish and chips the OAP had bought for her lunch the day before her body was found lay untouched, helping detectives pinpoint when she was killed.

Over the years, detectives have expressed their determination to bring the killer ‘to justice’ and the case is one of 36 unsolved murders on the books of South Yorkshire Police’s major incident review team.

The team looks for opportunities to find new lines of enquiry to crack old cases.

On the tenth anniversary of Mrs Tait’s murder, her daughter, Jayne Watson, said: “To us it feels like we received the news yesterday. Hearing that your mother has been viciously attacked in her own home, in broad daylight, is the kind of news that stays with you and never fades with time.”

She branded the killer ‘evil’ and ‘cowardly’.

To mark that anniversary, she added: “Every anniversary we pray that this year we’ll hear the news that someone has come forward with a vital piece of information, that someone will be brought to justice and we can have some closure.”