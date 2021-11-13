'Murder' probe launched, daughter of Doncaster dad says after 'attack' before road crash

David Kerry, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was in collision with a car on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

Now his grieving daughter Nicole has said Mr Kerry had been beaten up prior to the separate collision which closed one of Doncaster’s main roads for a number of hours with the air ambulance landing in nearby Westfield Park.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote: “My dad’s investigation is now a murder investigation.

David Kerry died in a fatal road accident on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

"He got robbed and beaten up before he got ran over.

“If anyone knows anything about someone being robbed and beaten please let me know so I can find out who’s done this to my dad.

"It happened on Balby Road - he went into the Shell garage please if anyone knows anything at all, please let me know.”

She said that Mr Kerry had gone to the petrol station to get a drink but was reportedly refused service because he had suffered facial injuries and was bleeding.

It comes as she launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £4,000 for Mr Kerry’s funeral.

She said: “I’m trying to put money together so that my dad can have the best funeral he can.”

Mr Kerry has not officially been named as the victim by South Yorkshire Police and the force has not described the probe as a murder investigation, or released any details of an attack prior to the fatal collision at around 7.30pm.

Police, paramedics and a number of members of the public fought valiantly to save him, with the air ambulance called in, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His children, sister and friends have all paid tribute to Mr Kerry, a Leeds United fan on Facebook.

Police say the driver of a blue Mercedes involved in the collision is helping with the investigation while an appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

A spokesman said: “At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, a blue Mercedes was travelling along Balby Road in the direction of Doncaster. As they crossed the junction with Mansfield Road, the driver collided with a 42-year-old man in the carriageway.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Mercedes wasn’t injured and is currently assisting us with our investigation.

The incident number is 897 of 10 November and any information can be sent through via 101 or live chat.

Footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further information.