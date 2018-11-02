Murder arrest after woman’s body found in South Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in South Yorkshire.

Police were called this morning at 5.30am to an address on Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham, where a woman in her 30s was found dead.

Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham (pic: Google)

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem is due to take place this evening, and family liaison officers are working with the relatives.