Mum seeks witnesses after son knocked off bike in Doncaster road collision

Sabina Morawiec’s five-year-old son was crossing Armthorpe Road last Friday when he was in collision with a black car near to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

She said the incident happened between about 8.40 and 8.45am.

"He was with dad and brother, they had bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum is appealing for witnesses to the collision on Armthorpe Road.

She said: “One lady was walking and saw this accident, she was the witness. She was walking to hospital.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get any details, so we have no witness to what happened.

“This lady was about 30-35 years old, she was wearing a white jacket or jumper and has blond-brown hair, shoulder length.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have CCTV footage of the collision should contact Sabina on 07564379464.