Mum of murdered Doncaster boxer says beloved son 'won his last fight' as she watches killers jailed for 50 years between them
The mum of a murdered Doncaster boxer said her beloved son ‘won his last fight’ as his killers were locked up for 50 years between them.
Promising boxer Tom Bell, aged 21, who won all of his six professional fights and was tipped for future success, was shot dead through the window of the Maple Tree pub in Balby, Doncaster, in January.
Gunman Scott Gocoul, 30, formerly of Maulson Drive, Hull, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 33 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder yesterday.
His accomplice Joseph Bennia, 28, formerly of Burton Avenue, Doncaster, was found guilty of manslaughter and locked up for 17 years for his role in the death – providing the weapon used to kill Tom and driving Gocoul to the pub to carry out the attack.
During a two month trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors were told that Gocoul killed Tom when a long standing feud escalated.
Both Gocoul and Bennia blamed each other for the shooting but Gocoul’s DNA was found on the trigger of the gun used in the attack.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who led the murder probe into Tom’s death, said he died in ‘cold, callous and tragic circumstances’.
Medics carried out an emergency operation in the pub in a desperate bid to save Tom’s life, reviving him temporarily, but he died in hospital just under two hours after he was shot.
In a Facebook post written after Tom’s killers were jailed yesterday, his mum, Tracy Langley said: “Tom Bell just won his final fight. Thank you everyone for your support from the beginning to the end.”
In a family statement issued after the killers were jailed, his heartbroken family said: “Tom was a loving son, brother and uncle.
“He had a bright future in boxing, he was well liked and had lots of friends.
“Our family are relieved that justice has now been done, however there will always be a void left in our lives.
“We would like to thank our family and friends for all of their support and would also like to thank the emergency services and the prosecution team. Thank you.”