Mum launches new children’s market business

An Isle mum passionate about helping parents bag a bargain has set up a new business hosting children’s pop-up markets.

Baby Dinosaurs markets are a one stop shop for pre-loved baby and children’s toys, clothes and equipment all under one roof.

Mum of two Lisa Hensby, aged 32, set up the business to give something back to the community and work around her family life.

Lisa who moved to Crowle from Cheshire two years ago said: “I wanted to get back to work and wanted something that could work around my family.

“I enjoy planning and have organised lots of charity events in Cheshire so thought it would be something I would be good at.

“I’ve bought things for the kids from selling sites on Facebook before and not had a great experience and have ended up with toys that are damaged so at least with a pop up market you can see exactly what you’re buying and know who you are buying it from.

“I’d been to children’s markets across the country and noticed there wasn’t anything like it in the North Lincolnshire area.”

Lisa who is working on the new business alongside looking after daughters Scarlett, 21-months and five-month-old Sienna knows only too well how expensive motherhood can be and is hoping to help parents bag a bargain.

She added: “It’s a good opportunity for parents or parents to be to get things up to 80 per cent off the retail price and it’s also a chance for people to de-clutter and get some extra pocket money for them or for their kids bank account. There will also be stalls available for local businesses too.”

Lisa is also keen to do her bit for charity by giving any unsold items sellers wish to donate to Barnardos and local charity shops. Lisa hopes to expand and host markets across the Isle, Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Goole.

n The first market will take place on Saturday June 23 at Crowle Community Hall, 10am to 12pm. Stalls £10, £12 for businesses. £1 entry, children free. For more information or to book a stall contact 07868571520, info@babydinosaurs.co.uk https://www.facebook.com/babydinosaurskidsmarkets/ or see Twitter @babydinosaurskidsmarkets