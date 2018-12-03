Multiple reports of serious crash on M180 near Doncaster 

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the M180 near Doncaster this evening.

Highways England tweeted that there has been ‘multiple reports’ of a collision between junctions one and two westbound near Sandtoft at about 3.30pm.

Traffic officers have closed two lanes and South Yorkshire Police are at the scene.

M180. Picture: Google

Motorists are being warned about delays on approach to the incident.