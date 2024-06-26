Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Multiple” arrests were made as rival “gangs” clashed in a “disturbance” in a Doncaster city centre street this morning, according to an eyewitness.

Officers swooped on Silver Street shortly after 10am this morning, with numerous patrols cars reported at the scene near to the Tropic bar.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident or whether any people were arrested.

But one eyewitness said: “I saw it all happen.

Armed police were reportedly called to Silver Street this morning.

"Multiple were arrested.

"Some were still there in handcuffs when I left.

"Looked like two gangs that crashed their cars into each other close to the cafe on the corner. One flew down Silver Street the wrong way and tried to handbrake turn outside the charity shop, causing a few elderly ladies to run inside in fear.

“There was a policeman there on the scene within seconds of it happening. Then a few more police cars arrived on scene, including armed officers. If not, things would have got a lot more serious.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We responded to a request from an officer for further assistance at a disturbance on Silver Street at 10.20am today (26 June).

“Officers have attended the scene.

"No injuries have been reported.

“Please be aware this is an ongoing incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

We have asked police for further details.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.