Multi vehicle pile up on Doncaster motorway follows earlier rush hour crash
A multi vehicle pile up is causing fresh delays on a motorway near Doncaster this morning following an earlier rush hour crash.
Six mile tailbacks have been reported on the A1(M) southbound following an incident between Warmsworth and Wadworth.
Earlier, there was a collision on the northbound carriageway near Barnsdale Bar.
A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “#A1(M) southbound #J36 (#Warmsworth) to #J35 (#Wadworth) we have lane 1 closed due to a multi-vehicle RTC. Traffic Officers are in attendance.
“Please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 6.2 miles of congestion on the #A1M southbound between J38 #AdwickleStreet and J35 #M18 adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead if travelling this morning.”
Earlier, there were delays heading north on the same road following a collision between Barnsdale Bar and Darrington.
A spokesman said: “This incident has been dealt with and all lanes have been re-opened.”