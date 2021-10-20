Multi vehicle pile up on Doncaster motorway follows earlier rush hour crash

There are six mile tailbacks on the A1(M) following a multi vehicle pile up this morning.

Six mile tailbacks have been reported on the A1(M) southbound following an incident between Warmsworth and Wadworth.

Earlier, there was a collision on the northbound carriageway near Barnsdale Bar.

A spokesman for National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “#A1(M) southbound #J36 (#Warmsworth) to #J35 (#Wadworth) we have lane 1 closed due to a multi-vehicle RTC. Traffic Officers are in attendance.

“Please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 6.2 miles of congestion on the #A1M southbound between J38 #AdwickleStreet and J35 #M18 adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead if travelling this morning.”

Earlier, there were delays heading north on the same road following a collision between Barnsdale Bar and Darrington.