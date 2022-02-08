Multi vehicle pile up causes rush hour disruption on key Doncaster route

A key Doncaster route suffered rush hour disruption after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:07 pm

Emergency services were called to Great Yorkshire Way following reports of a collision between a number of vehicles this morning.

Bus operator First said a number of its services were experiencing delays of up to half an hour following the crash, which is understood to have happened at around 9am.

However, South Yorkshire Police said injuries in the collision were minor and the road was re-opened shortly afterwards.

