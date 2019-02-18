MP heads Commons debate on transport issues that affect Doncaster

A debate on transport in towns, highlighting crucial issues, has been secured in Parliament by Don Valley MP Caroline Flint.

The MP will highlight research that shows how unreliable public transport is cutting off the poorest families in the north of England from vital job opportunities, making it harder for people to get to job interviews, and hang on to paid employment.

Caroline said: “I’m delighted to be able to highlight important transport concerns that affect Doncaster and its outlying towns.

“Transport has a key role to play in revitalising towns. Good transport efficiently connects towns to other towns, and to larger cities with bigger economies.

“This leaves some of the poorest communities as the most isolated. It entrenches poverty and increases inequality.

“A Government Minister admitted last week that there is ‘long-term under-investment stretching back decades’, saying it would require ‘substantial investment… after such a long period of neglect and decline’.”

Ms Flint has three asks of Government. She requests;

a national consultation on transport solutions for our smaller towns;

a review of how local bus routes are changed, and

a national infrastructure fund to address the needs of our towns, which does not require match funding.

“Together, these would be part of a new deal for our towns after Brexit,” she added.

The debate will take place on Tuesday, February 19, at 4.30pm