Mourners weep and leave floral tributes at scene of fatal shooting in Doncaster 

Mourners have gathered at a police cordon outside a Doncaster pub where a man was shot dead last night.

Tom Bell, aged 21, who was a popular and talented boxer, was shot at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate, Balby, at around 8.45pm.

Mourners gather at a Doncaster pub where a man was shot dead last night

POLICE: Timeline shows how events surrounding fatal shooting at Doncaster pub unfolded



Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

CRIME: Fatal shooting at Doncaster pub was ‘targeted’ attack, say police

Heartbroken friends have gathered at the crime scene throughout the day to pay their respects to Tom.

READ MORE: Girlfriend pays emotional tribute to Doncaster man killed in pub shooting

Floral tributes have been left outside the pub.

Extra police patrols have been ordered over the next few days in a bid to restore calm in the local community while Tom’s killer is still at large.

The pub remains sealed off and under police guard this afternoon while CSI officers examine the crime scene.

The owners of the pub have announced that it will remain closed until further notice while the police investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.