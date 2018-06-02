Motorways through South Yorkshire to be closed due to roadworks

Roadworks on motorways through parts of South Yorkshire could cause motorists delays over the next week.

The southbound entry slip of the M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe will be closed overnight on Thursday, June 7 and the main carriageway will be reduced to one lane while technology work is carried out.

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 for Meadowhall will be closed overnight on Monday, June 4 and the main carriageway will be reduced to one lane while technology work is carried out.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, June 6 and the main carriageway will be reduced to one lane while technology work is carried out.

All of the above closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place.

Meanwhile, the southbound A1(M) carriageway between junction 35 for Wadworth and junction 34 at Blyth overnight on Saturday, June 9 for barrier work. The closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am.