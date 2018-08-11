Motorways in South Yorkshire to be closed due to roadworks

Motorists have been warned of motorway closures in South Yorkshire due to roadworks over the next week.

Highways England said the following roadworks are set to take place, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions of unforeseen circumstances.

M18 junction 7 to M62 junction 35 Langham

The southeast link will be fully closed overnight on Monday August 13 The southwest link will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday August 14. The closure which are for bridge work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 35a to junction 36 Tankersley

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday August 13 for carriageway repairs. The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Newton Chambers to Westwood roundabout

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday August 16 this will also close the M1 junction 35a northbound exit slip road for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A631 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed from Monday August 13 to Saturday November 3 for maintenance work. The closure will be 24/7 and drivers will be diverted on to the service road. HGV drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.