Motorists issued with tickets for parking illegally near beauty spot

Several motorists have been issued with traffic offence reports for parking illegally on a road near to the Padley Gorge beauty spot.

Police attended the area following calls to report the concerns by other motorists trying to pass by on the B6521 at Nether Padley, between Longshaw and Grindleford.

The road has a solid white line and a broken white line running down the centre of the road and it is illegal to park in places wherever there is a solid white line as it forces traffic onto the other side of the road, potentially into the path of oncoming traffic, in order to get past.

It is a long standing issue in the area, which attracts more visitors during the nicer weather. Signs are in place to advise drivers.

PCSO Anthony Boswell, of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite reminders and warnings, signs at the roadside to advise drivers and officers issuing traffic offence reports frequently, we continue to see motorists parking illegally at this spot.

“Please make use of the alternative parking available, with legal spaces further along or nearby pay and display car parks, rather than making the road unsafe for ohers and running the risk of getting a ticket.”

To contact the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages on the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow them on Twitter: @HathersageSNT.